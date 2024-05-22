ING Groep NV Sells 282,400 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,400 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNM. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Core & Main from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup cut Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of CNM stock opened at $60.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. Core & Main, Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Core & Main’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Core & Main

In related news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $2,895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,950.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $868,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,912.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $15,442,117. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Core & Main

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.