ING Groep NV Takes Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 1,207.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

CHK opened at $90.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $72.84 and a one year high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

