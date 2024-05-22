ING Groep NV Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,857,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $37,189,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 78.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 299,166 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, with a total value of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

NYSE:ELAN opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

