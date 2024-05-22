ING Groep NV Trims Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,858 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE:ETR opened at $114.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.70.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,729 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,315. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.