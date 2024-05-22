ING Groep NV Trims Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 246,815 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WYNN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20,031.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 506,519 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $46,807,000 after buying an additional 504,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,449,064 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $133,908,000 after buying an additional 248,820 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 41.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 544,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,345,000 after buying an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,610,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,577.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after buying an additional 137,696 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 1.1 %

WYNN stock opened at $96.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $81.65 and a 12-month high of $112.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. Mizuho began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.62.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

