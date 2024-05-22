ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,624 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 500,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 233.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 56,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $145.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

