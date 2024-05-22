Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) PT Raised to $12.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $3.50 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.
Inseego Stock Performance
INSG opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83. Inseego has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inseego will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Inseego Company Profile
Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems.
