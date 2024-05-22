Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $16.77 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.77.

IAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IAS

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $80,198.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,295.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,126 shares of company stock worth $749,707 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integral Ad Science by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

(Get Free Report

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.