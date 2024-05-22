International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in International Paper by 19.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Paper by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

NYSE IP opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $42.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $355,348 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

