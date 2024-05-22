Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,524,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $282,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period.

XMHQ stock opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $71.87 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

