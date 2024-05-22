Investors Buy Large Volume of International Paper Call Options (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 42,363 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 439% compared to the typical volume of 7,862 call options.

International Paper Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE IP opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 377.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,348. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

