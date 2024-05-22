Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT)

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,327 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average daily volume of 1,088 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextDecade

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 51.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NextDecade by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in NextDecade by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 168,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 24,438 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextDecade Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NEXT opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.29. NextDecade has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

