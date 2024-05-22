iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,487,000. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,617.7% in the fourth quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 99,991 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.61. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

