iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Hits New 1-Year High at $33.86

Shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 2495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $555.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,578,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 98,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

