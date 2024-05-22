iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.14

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.14 and last traded at $55.13, with a volume of 79502 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.11.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,324,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6,565.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 730,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,981,000 after buying an additional 719,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 967,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 274,124 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

