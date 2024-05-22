iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.62

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.60, with a volume of 65497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.59.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Barclays PLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,470 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,721 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,816,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,224,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,665,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

