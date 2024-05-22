iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.37

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.37 and last traded at $39.37, with a volume of 2147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,264,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,058,000 after buying an additional 968,982 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,153,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after buying an additional 904,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,962,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,552,000 after acquiring an additional 867,571 shares during the period. Adroit Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,523,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,779,000.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

