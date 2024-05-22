iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $87.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

