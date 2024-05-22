iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFH) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:IWFH – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.53 and last traded at $15.54. Approximately 196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.51.

About iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF (IWFH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that invests in companies around the globe that are involved in supporting individuals virtual and remote way of working and living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Virtual Work and Life Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.