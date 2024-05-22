Ispire Technology Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) – Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ispire Technology in a report released on Monday, May 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ispire Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Ispire Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

ISPR stock opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISPR. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Ispire Technology by 499.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ispire Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

