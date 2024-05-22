IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 13.5%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) dropped 13.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 138,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 50,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

IT Tech Packaging Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.

About IT Tech Packaging

IT Tech Packaging, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of paper products in the People's Republic of China. It offers corrugating medium papers to companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. The company also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

