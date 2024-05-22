Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Issues Earnings Results

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDAGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative return on equity of 36.68% and a negative net margin of 35.70%.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

Shares of IVDA opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

