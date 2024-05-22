Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $81.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Jackson Financial’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.40%.

In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 3,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.67 per share, for a total transaction of $194,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,206.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Devkumar Dilip Ganguly sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total transaction of $983,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,956.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Jackson Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

