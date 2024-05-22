Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) to “Buy”

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,400.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,772.07 on Monday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,535.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,582.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,832,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after purchasing an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,037,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,740,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after purchasing an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

