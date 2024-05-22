JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) to Underweight

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $118.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 11.25% from the company’s current price.

MIDD has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair upgraded Middleby to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Middleby from $166.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Middleby stock opened at $132.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.85.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $926.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.05 million. Middleby had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,169.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,519.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total value of $53,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,169.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,585 shares of company stock valued at $238,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Middleby by 14,616.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Middleby by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Middleby by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,696,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,621,000 after acquiring an additional 198,859 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,511,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 505,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,449,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

