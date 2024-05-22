JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $150,163,493.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,127 shares of company stock valued at $198,695,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.0 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $199.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $134.40 and a twelve month high of $205.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

