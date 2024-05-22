Jump Financial LLC Invests $541,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 777,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 339,820 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth about $1,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,732,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,075,000 after buying an additional 381,845 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,155,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,040,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,137,798.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 48,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $677,555.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,396,946.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $46,345.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,040,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,137,798.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.61.

Fastly Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:FSLY opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.21. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

