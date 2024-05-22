Junee Limited’s (NASDAQ:JUNE) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 27th

Junee’s (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 27th. Junee had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 17th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Junee Trading Up 4.7 %
Junee stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Junee has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.83.
Junee Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Junee
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- AutoZone Pulling Back Into the Buy Zone
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Invest in NASDAQ: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Buy the Dip in Palo Alto Networks; Analysts Raise Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Junee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Junee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.