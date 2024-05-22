Junee Limited’s (NASDAQ:JUNE) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 27th

Junee’s (NASDAQ:JUNE – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, May 27th. Junee had issued 2,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 17th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Junee Trading Up 4.7 %

Junee stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. Junee has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Junee Company Profile

Junee Limited, through its subsidiary, OPS Interior Design Consultant Limited, provides interior design, fit-out, and maintenance services to residential and commercial clients in the interior design market in Hong Kong. Its interior design services comprise preliminary consulting services, conceptualizing clients design ideas with layout plans, and producing detailed design drawings; and fit-out work includes various activities making an interior space suitable for residential or commercial purposes.

