Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) PT Raised to GBX 1,235 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on May 22nd, 2024

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSGet Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,235 ($15.70) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,260 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,271 ($16.15).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kainos Group

Kainos Group Price Performance

Shares of LON KNOS opened at GBX 1,270 ($16.14) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,001.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,039.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,848.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Kainos Group has a 1-year low of GBX 900.50 ($11.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,421 ($18.06). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.