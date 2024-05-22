Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) PT Raised to GBX 1,235 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,050 ($13.35) to GBX 1,235 ($15.70) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNOS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.71) to GBX 1,260 ($16.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,271 ($16.15).
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
