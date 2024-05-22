Kellanova (NYSE:K) Position Lessened by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Kellanova by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.3 %

K opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. StockNews.com lowered Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $4,157,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,386,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,552,622.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $4,157,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,386,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,552,622.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock valued at $54,183,354. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

