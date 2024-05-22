Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,013 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 116,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

