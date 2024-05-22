Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,372 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in NiSource were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NI. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in NiSource by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

