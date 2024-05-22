Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trimble were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Down 0.0 %

TRMB opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

