Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in CarMax were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CarMax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 6.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 7.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $71.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.42.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

