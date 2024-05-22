Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.