Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,509,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,811,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,315 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,035,000 after acquiring an additional 777,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,600,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $355,348 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 85.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.35.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

