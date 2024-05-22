Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $603,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,951 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,555,000 after purchasing an additional 369,213 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,061,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $251,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,160,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,279,000 after purchasing an additional 428,229 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY stock opened at $28.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $41.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.48.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -145.45%.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

