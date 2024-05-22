Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $877,000 Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 8,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Qorvo by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,306,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,858. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

