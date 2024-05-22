Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 510.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

