Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Rollins were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,020,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,371 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,017 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Rollins by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,165,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 312,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Rollins by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,085,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 397,443 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of ROL opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.12 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $236,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,824 shares of company stock valued at $809,058. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

