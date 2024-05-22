Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 1,919 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 1,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $138.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.04. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.10.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 67,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $8,525,414.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,629,578.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

