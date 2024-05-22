Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $221,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in V.F. were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in V.F. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,581,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 168,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

