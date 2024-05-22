Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.08.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.