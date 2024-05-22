Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 110 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,656,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 2Xideas AG lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the third quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 32,829 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 4,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $103,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,694.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,622.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COO opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.21. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.93 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $931.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.93 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.