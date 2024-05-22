Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,311,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after buying an additional 836,474 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Hasbro by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,255,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,052,000 after purchasing an additional 356,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hasbro by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,441,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Hasbro by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 329,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after purchasing an additional 199,900 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Hasbro from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.