Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE RL opened at $168.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.94. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

RL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RL

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.