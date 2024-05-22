Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FMC were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FMC by 17.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,881,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $728,745,000 after buying an additional 1,634,535 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in FMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FMC by 7.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after purchasing an additional 169,224 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 37.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,764,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,166,000 after acquiring an additional 484,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 43.2% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,443,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,692,000 after acquiring an additional 435,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

NYSE FMC opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.22 per share, with a total value of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

