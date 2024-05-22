Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 683 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.23. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

