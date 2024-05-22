Kentucky Retirement Systems Raises Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,867.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,893 shares of company stock worth $544,248. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.