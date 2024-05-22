Kentucky Retirement Systems Reduces Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comerica were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

CMA stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.27.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

